Fire Danger on Flathead Reservation ‘Very High’

The Latest

—Fire danger “Very High” on Flathead Reservation —Red Flag Warning issued east of the divide until 9 p.m. —No fire restrictions on Flathead Reservation at this time

Updated: 10:30 a.m., July 30

Fire officials on the Flathead Indian Reservation are asking the public to be especially vigilant in the coming days as hot, dry weather increases the possibility for another wildfire.

On Tuesday morning, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Division of Fire announced that the fire danger was “very high” on the reservation. There are no fire restrictions at this time.

“We can’t afford for anyone to be careless during outdoor activities that have the potential to start a fire, so we urge the public to be extremely cautious with ignition sources,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We are asking the public to be extremely cautious with ignition sources. We are also asking the public to be extremely cautious while operating equipment that can cause a wildfire ignition.”

Last week, a lightning-caused fire near Ronan torched more than 5,300 acres. As of Monday, the Moss Ranch Fire is 40 percent contained and firefighters are starting to go home.

On July 28, firefighters battling the Moss Ranch Fire responded to another blaze that started along the Flathead River because of an unattended campfire. The Nenemay Fire burned 17 acres before firefighters were able to contain it.

Further north, on the Flathead and Kootenai national forests, the fire danger has been increased to “High.”

A red flag warning has been issued for much of the Rocky Mountain Front and Central Montana, including the east side of Glacier National Park, from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. today.

Elsewhere in the state, the North Hills Fire near Helena has forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.