Flaming Arrow Archery Moves into New Location

Flaming Arrow Archery has moved into a new location in Evergreen that features a 20-yard indoor shooting range at 1282 U.S. Highway 2 E. next to Staples.

Flaming Arrow is an “archery pro shop providing high-quality archery equipment and friendly expert knowledge” for over 14 years in Northwest Montana. Its certified team can assist in finding customers the equipment that best suits them, whether they’re newcomers to archery or experienced hunting professionals. The shooting range allows customers to test Flaming Arrow’s products or come in to shoot their own.

Flaming Arrow has a complete line of compound and recurve bows. Its services include custom fitting, bow repair, various kinds of tuning, adjustments and replacements, advice from its professional representatives and more.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (406) 752-0702 or visit www.flamingarrowarchery.com.