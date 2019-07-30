Local Wrestlers to Tangle with German Team at Legends Stadium

Young wrestlers from throughout the Flathead Valley will get a chance to showcase their talents against international competition when they welcome a team from Wurttemberg, Germany for an outdoor exhibition at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The event is part of an annual cultural exchange program, wherein local wrestlers have traveled to Germany and German wrestlers to Montana in recent years. This is the first time the German team is stopping Kalispell during its tour of the state.

Wednesday’s exhibition is free to attend and begins at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. Food trucks will be on site throughout the evening. The event is hosted by the Flathead Valley Wrestling Club, which is still accepting donations to pay for the trip, and co-sponsored by AAU Wrestling and Montana USAW.

Wrestling at the event will be contested in dual-meet fashion, with grapplers from Flathead, Glacier, Whitefish and Columbia Falls high schools, along with at least one middle school wrestler, taking part in the action.

For more information, visit Flathead Valley Wrestling Club on Facebook.