When: Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Field in Whitefish

More info: www.glaciertwinsbaseball.org

For more than 20 years, Lonestar has logged countless miles touring throughout the world, releasing several Platinum-selling albums and 10 No. 1 singles, earning both Academy of County Music and Country Music Association awards. Tickets to the show are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate. Children 6 and under are free.