Man, Dog Die When Car Goes into Montana River

GLASGOW — A man has died after a SUV drove through a highway intersection and into the Milk River in northeast Montana.

Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer tells The Billings Gazette that the accident occurred Tuesday morning on Montana 24 near Glasgow.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. A dog also was found dead at the scene.

Boyer says the car was traveling southbound on Montana 24 North when it came to a “T” intersection of Montana 24 South and Montana 42.

Boyer says the car appeared to have gone through a traffic sign, a barbed wire fence and field. The man’s car was found submerged in the river at around 8:30 a.m. about 100 yards (91.4 meters) from the intersection.