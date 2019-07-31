New Fire Burns 50 Acres Near Lower Thompson Lake

The Latest

—Tornilla Creek Fire has burned 50 acres as of Wednesday —About 65 firefighters and multiple helicopters are assigned to the fire —Fire north of Libby contained

Updated: 4 p.m., July 31

Firefighters are battling a 50-acre fire near Lower Thompson Lake west of Kalispell.

The Tornilla Creek Fire began Tuesday afternoon in a remote corner of Sanders County near U.S. Highway 2. The fire is being managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. As of Wednesday morning, about 65 firefighters from the DNRC and U.S. Forest Service were assigned to the fire along with multiple helicopters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Tuesday, firefighters responded to a small fire north of downtown Libby, not far from the intersection of Montana Highway 37 and Pipe Creek Road. The fire burned 7 acres and was 100 percent contained by Wednesday. Firefighters were expected to remain on scene through the day to douse any remaining hotspots.

Firefighters across Northwest Montana have been responding to numerous fire starts in recent days as warm, dry weather increases the fire danger.

