When: Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: www.glaciernordicclub.org

Run or hike 3.8 miles to the summit of Big Mountain to compete for the title of King and Queen of the Mountain. All runners finishing the course in a time less than their age (women: age plus 10 minutes) qualify for the Birthday Club and receive a cupcake. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Glacier Nordic Ski Team. To register, visit runsignup.com.