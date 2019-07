When: Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m.

Where: Electric Avenue in Bigfork

More info: bigfork.org

This juried arts and craft show has over 150 participants and includes pottery, painting, furniture, jewelry, quilts, woodworking, metal art and much more. Food vendors will have an array of mouth-watering teats. Live entertainment will be featured each day. There is free parking and a shuttle will be available.