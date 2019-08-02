Daines Doesn’t Speak for Montanans

I just can’t get those words out of my head – “go back to where you came from.” I’m old enough to remember members of Irish, Italian, Jewish and other ethnicities being told this very same thing 50 years ago. Now our president is directing it at congresswomen who have done nothing more than lament how we could be doing things so much better in our country. When was the First Amendment only for “white” America? How could our own U.S. Sen. Steve Daines echo these horrid and racist sentiments? How dare you senator pretend to speak for all Montanans – you most assuredly do not speak for me! We must realize that we are all Americans and we love this country, albeit in our own way. We are one nation, one people, one species, and if we are to survive the challenges of climate change, economic reshuffling, environmental destruction we must band together and fight these things like they are World War III. Now is the time for all of us to take each other’s hands and get down to the business that this country has always been known for – innovation, research, determination in the face of mighty odds. We can make our future and more importantly our children and grandchildren’s future one of hope and anticipation of a new way of cooperation and respect towards each other.

Laura Strong

Columbia Falls