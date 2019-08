3:38 p.m. A woman put on some makeup and gambled for several hours at an area casino.

5:57 p.m. A “creepy guy” was playing guitar outside a Kalispell business.

6:08 p.m. Someone was selling drugs out of a van.

6:17 p.m. A man tried, and failed, to steal a car in Kalispell.

7:38 p.m. A Kalispell couple was screaming at each other.

7:42 p.m. Some kids were threatening each other.