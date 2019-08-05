New Fire Reported in Flathead National Forest

Firefighters are responding to a new fire deep in the Flathead National Forest.

The lightning-caused Snow Creek Fire has burned 30 acres about 19 miles northeast of Condon in the Spotted Bear Ranger District. The fire started on Aug. 2.

The fire is currently burning on a ridge that separates the Snow and Hungry Creek drainages, about two miles from the South Fork of the Flathead River. There are six firefighters assigned to the blaze, who are currently focused on protecting the Black Bear Administrative Cabin.

There are no closures associated with the fire at this time.