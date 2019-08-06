Attack Goose

3 p.m. A man wanted police to do a welfare check on someone he “thinks lives in Kalispell.” Law enforcement said they were going to need more information than that before they could help.

3:05 p.m. A woman called 911 because she left her gun in Kalispell when she moved out of town.

3:07 p.m. A van was illegally parked for a month.

3:35 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that their family members were “being mean.”

2:38 p.m. A woman called 911 to report that another woman’s pet goose had bitten her son. According to the report, the goose’s owner had brought the bird down to a local pond so it could go for a swim when the animal attacked multiple children.

4:10 p.m. A man was standing in the bushes waiting for money.

5:32 p.m. A woman trying to call her internet provider ended up calling 911 instead.

6:50 p.m. A woman saw a dog sitting in a hot car, so she reached in the vehicle and grabbed it in an apparent effort to save it from the heat.

7:38 p.m. A youth was spinning brodies in a parking lot.

8:34 p.m. Two youths were up to no good.

9:37 p.m. A dog was barking.

10:04 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that someone walked up to her front door and asked if he could stay at her house. The woman said he could not.

11:10 p.m. Someone wouldn’t stop revving his engine.

11:44 p.m. A man was trying to break into cars.