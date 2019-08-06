Browning Man Admits to Strangling Woman

A 47-year-old Browning man has admitted to strangling a woman at his home on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation earlier this year.

On Aug. 1, Delwin Paul Calflooking Sr. pleaded guilty to strangulation of a dating partner in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. Calflooking will be sentenced in November. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court records, Calflooking was drinking with the victim at his home on May 6 when he assaulted her. The woman lost consciousness several times during the attack and suffered fractured ribs, a broken arm and significant bruising.