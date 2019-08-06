Golf Legend Nick Faldo to Offer Clinic in Eureka

Nick Faldo does his best Tiger Woods impression during a clinic at the Wilderness Club in Eureka on Sept. 3, 2015. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Nick Faldo, one of the most well-known names in golf and a three-time Masters champion, will hold a pair of clinics later this summer at the Wilderness Club in Eureka.

The clinics and an evening barbecue are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost of the clinic and barbecue is $60 and the Wilderness Club is offering a $179 rate for a round of golf along with the clinic and barbecue. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (406) 889-6501, ext. 2.

Faldo and his company, Faldo Design, laid out the challenging 18-hole course at the Wilderness Club, which Golf Digest recently ranked as the top course in Montana and 42nd-best public course in the country. The Wilderness Club golf course opened in 2009 and sits on a sprawling complex that includes an equestrian center, amphitheater, natural waterpark and a number of luxury homes.

Faldo, a native of England, won dozens of PGA and European tournament titles during a lengthy professional career, including the Masters Tournament in 1989, 1990 and 1996. He played for the European Ryder Cup team 11 different times and captained the team in 2008. Since retiring from regular competition, Faldo regularly works as a commentator during golf coverage on CBS and Golf Channel. Faldo was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2009.

For more information on the Wilderness Club, visit www.wildernessclubmontana.com.