Two Martin City residents are facing federal drug charges following a Northwest Montana Drug Task Force investigation.

Patrick O’Leary and Toni Krause-Velasquez were arrested last week following a seven-month investigation. According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, during the course of the investigation, undercover agents purchased or seized 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Law enforcement also recovered multiple vehicles, and firearms along with $7,000 in cash.