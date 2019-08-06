Montana Pushes Back Timeline for New Election System

HELENA — The Montana secretary of state has pushed back the timeline to roll out a new election system.

The Independent Record reported Monday that Secretary of State Corey Stapleton had planned to implement the new ElectMT system before 2020, but county elections administrators raised concerns about the feasibility of meeting that timeline.

The deputy secretary of state says the new system will likely be ready in 2021 and rolled out in stages.

The state received $3 million in federal funding following the 2016 election to update elections software and replace voting equipment.

Montana Association of Clerks and Recorders President Stephanie Verhasselt says her organization is pleased with the decision.

She says they did work to meet the timeline but as the project progressed it became clear it wasn’t going to happen.