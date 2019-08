When: Aug. 9 to 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Depot Park in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishchamber.org

The annual Huckleberry Days features over 120 artists showcasing handcrafted items, food vendors and mobile climbing wall for kids. Local musicians play throughout the weekend to entertain festival attendees. A highlight of the weekend is the huckleberry bake-off, which takes place Saturday. The event is free to attend.