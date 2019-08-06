Whitefish Legacy Partners’ Forest Explorers Camp is now in its fifth year, offering a unique opportunity for kids ages 6-10 to explore the Whitefish Trail during two four-day camps in August.

The first camp was on Aug. 5-8, followed by the second camp on Aug. 12-15, with morning and afternoon sessions.

Campers enjoy fun-filled days with hikes, arts activities and games while connecting with the natural world and meeting new friends. Kids build fairy houses, capture the views in paintings and learn about wildlife and the surrounding ecosystems through creativity, play and exploration.

The cost is $40. Scholarships are available.

The Whitefish Trail is Whitefish Legacy Partners’ anchor project. To date, Whitefish Legacy Partners and the City of Whitefish have established over 42 miles of a recreational trail system accessed by 12 trailheads.

To learn more and to register, visit www.whitefishlegacy.org/youth-programs or call (406) 862-3880. Email info@whitefishlegacy.org to be on the mailing list for next year’s camp.