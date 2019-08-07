2:01 a.m. Two men were lighting off fireworks inside their garage.

2:02 a.m. A Kalispell resident was concerned that someone was standing in their driveway.

4:12 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was screaming at her house.

5:11 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to complain about the all-night rager taking place next door.

7:03 a.m. Someone was rummaging through garbage cans.

9:07 a.m. Someone reported that there was a man with a suitcase talking to himself in a mirror.

9:31 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that he lost his wallet two days ago.

10:16 a.m. Police were sent out to take care of a deer that had been hit by a car. When they walked up to the animal, the deer had apparently recovered, jumped up and ran off.

11:22 a.m. A Kalispell woman called with concerns about a box of puppies that had been left out in the sun.

11:48 a.m. An area gas station was burglarized. The alleged thieves got away with two phone chargers and a soda.

1:01 p.m. Some people sleeping under some trees at an area church were asked to leave.