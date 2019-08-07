Glacier Visitation Down 2.96 Percent in July

Visitation in Glacier National Park was down 2.96 percent in July compared to the same month last year.

According to statistics released by the National Park Service on Aug. 7, 883,973 people visited the park this July, down from 910,921 in July 2018. In the first seven months of 2019, 1,683,642 people have visited the park, down 3.22 percent from the first seven months of 2018 when 1,739,639 people visited.

The West Glacier entrance remained one of the most popular areas of the park, with 410,134 visitors in July, up from July 2018 when 401,311 people came through the west gate of the park. Visitation was also up at Polebridge, where 24,434 people accessed the park as compared to 22,964 in July 2018.

In Many Glacier, 105,384 people visited, which was down from July 2018 when 108,392 people accessed the park at that location.

While overall visitation was slightly down, the number of visitors who stayed in the park increased slightly from 125,199 in July 2018 to 127,631 in July 2019. Those visitors stayed at concessioner lodging accommodations as well as campgrounds and backcountry sites.