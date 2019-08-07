Man Drowns After Falling off Paddleboard in McGregor Lake

A 66-year-old Marion man died Tuesday after he fell off his paddleboard and drowned in McGregor Lake.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as David Blaney.

According to a press release, Blaney fell and was unable to grab ahold of the board before falling below the surface. The man was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Dive Team, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Marion Ambulance and Marion Fire Department all responded to the scene.