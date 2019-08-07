Man’s Body Recovered from Lake in Glacier National Park

The body of a 64-year-old man who may have entered the water to rescue a dog was pulled from Pray Lake in Glacier National Park’s Two Medicine area on Aug. 7.

A remote-operated vehicle used by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team discovered the body in approximately 30 feet of water in the small lake, which is located just east of Two Medicine Lake.

The man was first reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 by witnesses who saw him struggling before disappearing beneath the surface of the water. According to witness reports, the man may have entered the lake to rescue a dog that has since died. Rangers dove into the water on Aug. 6 and searched until dark but could not locate the man’s body. Rescue operations continued at daybreak on Aug. 7 and included personnel from the sheriff’s office, Blackfeet Tribal Police and National Park Service.

The identity of the man, who was a resident of Edmonton, Alberta, has not been released.