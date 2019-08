When: Friday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m.

Where: Riverfront Park in Libby

More info: riverfrontbluesfestival.com

Enjoy two fun-filled days of blues, brews and food along the Kootenai River at the annual Riverfront Blues Festival. This year’s lineup includes Duwayne Burnside, Terry Robb, Sara Brown, Zac Harmon and more. Friday tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate; Saturday costs $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Weekend passes are also available.