Kalispell Man Denies Murdering Man with Cement Brick

Leigh Garrett Medina pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony deliberate homicide in Flathead County District Court on August 8, 2019. Medina is accused of beating Paul David Kellenberger to death with a cement brick in Kalispell on July 15, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A 43-year-old Kalispell man pleaded not guilty to a charge of deliberate homicide in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 8.

Leigh Garrett Medina is accused of beating 67-year-old Paul David Kellenberger with a cement brick at a home on Lenwood Lane in Kalispell on July 15.

Medina is expected to stand trial later this year.

According to charging documents, Medina repeatedly beat Kellenberger over the head with a large cement brick. When law enforcement arrived, they found Kellenberger dead on the kitchen floor. Deputies spoke to a number of witnesses, including one who was in the room when Medina allegedly killed Kellenberger. The witness said he told Medina to stop hitting Kellenberger but that he would not stop.

Two other people said they saw Medina leave Kellenberger’s home shortly after the assault. Medina told them “don’t say anything” as he left the scene.

Law enforcement later tracked down Medina at a residence in Kalispell. Medina was questioned and admitted to being at Kellenberger’s home earlier in the day. Officers also observed blood on Medina’s clothing.

Charging documents offered no insight as to a motive in the alleged killing.

If convicted, Medina could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Medina has a spotted criminal history and has previously been convicted of theft and criminal endangerment. In 2009, Medina broke into a Kalispell home and stole tools, and in 2014 he randomly attacked a man who was working in his lawn.