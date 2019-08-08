Officials Identify Man Who Drowned in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park officials have identified the man who drowned in Pray Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 6 as Wales Wai Ming Poon, a 64-year-old resident of Edmonton who was visiting the park with his family.

Witnesses reported a man struggling in the water before going beneath the surface at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, and attempts to find Poon on Tuesday were unsuccessful. The search resumed early on Aug. 7 and a remote-operated vehicle located Poon’s body in 30 feet of water that morning.

Pray Lake is a small body of water located just east of Two Medicine Lake in the Two Medicine area of the park. Witness reports indicated that Poon may have entered the water in a failed attempt to rescue a dog.

Personnel from Glacier National Park, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfeet Tribal Police all assisted in the search.