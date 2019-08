4:55 a.m. A woman was standing in the middle of the highway screaming.

7:42 a.m. A man with a broken rib was screaming and disturbing the peace.

8:32 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because one of his employees was getting high at work. The employee reportedly had his drug dealer come to his work place to bring him more drugs.

10:25 a.m. A man was yelling at a bar.