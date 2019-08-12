Hail, Lightning, Damage from Montana Weekend Thunderstorms

HELENA — Some Montana residents are cleaning up after a series of weekend thunderstorms that brought large hail, heavy rain and strong winds that downed trees and power lines and damaged buildings and vehicles.

The National Weather Service reports the worst damage happened Sunday north of Billings, in Shepherd and Huntley, where hail up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter was reported. Residents reported damage to homes, outbuildings, vehicles and windows. Golf ball-sized hail was reported in downtown Billings and in the Big Timber and Worden areas on Sunday.

Downed trees blocked roads in Missoula, lightning is believed to have caused a fire in the attic of a Great Falls residence Sunday morning and Helena reported a record of .99 inches (2.5 centimeters) of rain on Sunday, breaking the 20-year-old record of .90 inches (2.3 centimeters).