Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force Wants More Members

GREAT FALLS — Members of a state task force whose goal is to help various agencies work together in reporting and searching for missing Native Americans want to add more people to the panel.

The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force met in Great Falls on Saturday and decided it wanted to add representatives from Indian Health Services and the U.S. attorney’s office.

The task force was created by the Montana Legislature to help state, local, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies to identify jurisdictional barriers that prevented the agencies from working together.

The Great Falls Tribune reports task force members were told the Department of Justice has not yet found the right candidate for the new job of missing persons specialist to work with the various agencies and oversee databases of missing persons.