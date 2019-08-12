Suspect Evades Police After Kalispell Car Chase

A man evaded police on foot after a car chase on U.S. Highway 93 on Monday, though the Kalispell Police Department says he has been identified.

The chase occurred just after 12 p.m. on Monday, when police officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for displaying “fictitious license plates,” according to KPD.

When the vehicle didn’t stop, police started in pursuit on the north end of Kalispell. Eventually, the vehicle hit stop sticks laid by the Whitefish Police Department officers, blowing out its tires.

The male driver of the vehicle fled on foot, and Two Bear Air was deployed to try locating him, but he evaded police. KPD said they have identified the man.

A female passenger in the car, found in the disabled vehicle, was not charged with any crime and has been released. There were no injuries, and KPD reported that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.