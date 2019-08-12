Teacher Disciplined for Allowing Convicted Felon in Class

BILLINGS — A Billings elementary teacher was disciplined after she allowed a convicted violent offender to visit her classroom more than 30 times during the 2018-19 school year.

Parents complained that fourth-grade teacher Tawna Robinson had allowed Timothy John Keil in her classroom at Poly Drive Elementary School despite his conviction for a 2012 drug-related kidnapping.

An investigation found Robison displayed poor judgment in allowing Keil to befriend students and gain their trust.

The Billings Gazette filed a public records request for information on the discipline. The actual discipline imposed is redacted, but Superintendent Greg Upham apparently asked an attorney about the legality of a letter of reprimand and three days unpaid leave.

A school resource officer issued a district-wide no-trespass order for Keil in April and staffers were told to call the police if they saw him on campus.