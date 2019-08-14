Volunteers Needed for After-School Running Program

Girls on the Run Flathead Valley, a nonprofit that offers third- to eighth-grade girls a 10-week running program, is seeking women to volunteer as coaches and help facilitate the program this fall.

Participating girls train in teams twice a week at 11 different sites around the Flathead Valley in preparation for a 5K race next spring. Practices are between 75 and 90 minutes each. Head coaches must be at least 21 years old, and assistants must be at least 18. Coaches do not need to be runners but must complete a background check, attend a training, and be CPR and first aid certified.

For more information on Girls on the Run Flathead Valley and to see the full requirements to serve as a volunteer coach, visit www.gotrflathead.org.