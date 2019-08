When: Aug. 14-17 and 21-24 at 8 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtheatreco.org

The Whitefish Theatre Co. presents this special summer production. “Boeing Boeing” is a 1960s French farce that features a glamour-boy architect named Bernard who simultaneously juggles Italian, German and American fiancées. This hilarious, zany comedy will close out WTC’s 40th anniversary season. Tickets are $25.