Too Drunk to Taxi

12:34 a.m. A Libby man called 911 to report that he was too drunk to get a taxi and was curious if an officer had a few minutes to spare to give him a ride home. The cops gave the man a ride across town and left him with his sober girlfriend.

12:42 a.m. A Kalispell man was making a scene. The cops were called but then asked not to show up for fear that they would only make the situation worse since the man “is not a big guy but he’s strong and combative.”

2:22 a.m. A group of Libby residents were kicking off their Sunday morning with a fistfight.

2:37 a.m. Two to four people were screaming at each other.

8:31 a.m. A Kalispell man said someone beat him up and took his bike.

9:39 a.m. Someone called the cops because some items were stolen from their boat.

9:48 a.m. A Libby man called to report that his neighbor was shooting a tree. Turns out the neighbor was trying to shoot a squirrel out of a tree. Apparently, the guy isn’t very good shot.

11:23 a.m. Someone was being harassed by their ex-girlfriend on social media.

11:49 a.m. A “highly intoxicated” man was driving through Kalispell.

12:53 p.m. A Canadian lost their passport and they needed help from local law enforcement producing an incident report before they would be allowed to come home.

1:59 p.m. A motorcycle ran into a van.

4:17 p.m. Someone said a power pole was on fire.