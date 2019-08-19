5 Killed in Roosevelt County Crashes in 2 Days

BILLINGS — Five people were killed in three recent crashes in Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a train struck a commercial truck east of Culbertson shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, killing two men, ages 18 and 21, in the truck.

The patrol tells The Billings Gazette the truck was believed to be carrying filters used in oil fields to a nearby dump site. Trooper David Moon says a hazardous materials team was called to clean up the filters, which posed a low radioactive hazard.

Troopers say a 22-year-old Poplar man died in a rollover crash near Poplar at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Great Falls Tribune reports two Brockton women, ages 41 and 50, died Friday afternoon when their SUV swerved off the road near Culbertson to avoid oncoming traffic as they tried to pass another vehicle.