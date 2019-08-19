Montana Art Historian Proposes State Flag Design Changes

MISSOULA — A University of Montana art historian has called for a new state flag after receiving a top research award.

The Missoulian reported Sunday that Hipolito Rafael Chacon announced the idea Thursday to redesign Montana’s identity with a new state flag.

Officials say his research received an award last month from the International Congress of Vexillology, a worldwide association of flag researchers.

Officials say the design originated from just the seal because Montana troops needed a banner to carry in the Spanish-American War.

Officials say the state legislature added the name of the state in 1981.

Chacon says a public design competition could be the best way to select a new design.

Experts say former historians tried to change the design decades ago, but state officials laughed at the idea.