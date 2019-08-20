2:30 p.m. A dog was running around a Kalispell parking lot.

2:42 p.m. A fight broke out between cousins in Kalispell.

3:04 p.m. Someone reported seeing a “crack shack” on Fourth Street West.

4:01 p.m. Five dogs were barking all day, according to some upset neighbors.

4:02 p.m. The bumper was stolen off a truck in Kalispell.

4:31 p.m. There was a dog wandering around a Kalispell parking lot.

4:48 p.m. Someone found some old ammo in a garage in Kalispell.

5:57 p.m. A Kalispell resident complained about how his neighbors took care of their garbage.

7:09 p.m. There was sheet metal in the road.

7:18 p.m. A woman pocket dialed 911. When the dispatcher asked to confirm the woman’s address she said, “Hold on, I’m being yelled at by other people.”

11:05 p.m. A Kalispell woman loaned her car to a friend and now it has been stolen.

11:23 p.m. A man at the fair pocket dialed 911.

11:27 p.m. Two 16-year-old girls got into a fistfight at the fair over a boy.