Flathead Wants to Name New Gym After Longtime AD

A new gym was part of recent major renovations at Flathead High School, as seen on Aug. 1. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead High School has proposed naming its newly opened secondary gymnasium after Gene Boyle, the longtime activities director, coach and assistant principal at the school.

Bryce Wilson, Flathead’s current AD, submitted the nomination to District 5 Superintendent Mark Flatau on Aug. 12. If the district office and school board approve the proposal, Wilson said the new gym would be christened the Gene Boyle Gymnasium.

The gym is part of a major remodel at the 116-year-old high school that was funded through a $54 million bond package in 2016. The new gym includes seating for approximately 600 spectators and will be used primarily for practices and sub-varsity competitions.

Boyle worked full-time at Flathead from 1976-96, and later coached the Bravettes softball team from 1998-2003. He was inducted into the Legends Stadium Wall of Fame in 2004.