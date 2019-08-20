Glacier Reopens Trails Near Granite Park But Warns Visitors to be Bear Aware

Glacier National Park has reopened trails in the Granite Park area two days after they were closed due to grizzly bear activity.

While the Highline, Loop and Swiftcurrent Pass trails are open, park officials are asking visitors to be bear aware.

Park staff who live in the Granite Park area have been monitoring grizzly bears frequenting the area and on Sunday received several reports from visitors of encounters with a bear or bears along the trail within the general area of the campground and the chalet.

The park says the bear or bears exhibited behavior consistent with being disturbed and frustrated by human presence.

The Granite Park Campground remains closed.

“Visitors should exercise heightened situational awareness and watch for signs of bears on trails posted for bear frequenting,” Glacier officials wrote on Facebook. “Glacier is bear country and hikers should be prepared to encounter bears on trail at any time. Hikers should always carry bear spray, have it easily accessible on a hip or chest harness, and be comfortable using it.”