Rain, Concert Make Missoula Baseball Stadium Unplayable

MISSOULA – Torrential rain prior to a Mumford & Sons concert held at Ogren-Allegiance Park in Missoula combined to make the minor league baseball stadium unplayable for a week.

The Missoula Osprey of the Pioneer League were unable to host a six-game home stand from Aug. 16-21 and will be making up the missed games on the road.

Osprey vice president Mat Ellis said Tuesday the centerfield area that was under the stage for the Aug. 11 concert is too soft. About 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell that day and the outfield does not meet Major League Baseball safety standards.

The Osprey played a double-header in Great Falls on Monday to make up two games. They’ll play what should be homes games in Idaho Falls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then they’re back to Great Falls for a single game on Thursday, a double-header on Friday and another game on Saturday.