When: Thursdays at 5 p.m. through August 29

Where: Museum at Central School in Kalispell

More info: www.downtownkalispell.com/thursdayfest

Thursday!Fest is a free family-friendly event boasting a food court, live music and a beer and wine garden for the adults, with face painting, a climbing wall, and other activities for the kids. There are just two Thursday!Fests left this season. So head downtown, grab some food and check out the locally made crafts. Music begins at 5:30 p.m.