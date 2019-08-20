Three Men Die in Highway Accidents in Western Montana

GREAT FALLS – Three men have died in highway accidents in western Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a 77-year-old Hot Springs man died at 11:45 a.m. Monday when his all-terrain vehicle was hit by a minivan. The patrol says the ATV driver slowed down and made a left turn without signaling and was struck by the minivan as it tried to pass him.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a 56-year-old Frenchtown man died just after 7:30 p.m. when his motorcycle went off U.S. Highway 93 near Frenchtown. He was thrown from the bike and was not wearing a helmet.

A 74-year-old Arkansas man died at about 11:30 p.m. Monday when he apparently became disoriented and opened the side door of a motorhome traveling through a construction zone near St. Regis and fell onto the road.