Glacier Institute Educational Programs

Wild Geranium is seen through a magnifying glass near Firebrand Pass during Glacier Institute's spring wildflower class on June 8, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Glacier Institute, a private nonprofit organization, is continuing its season of outdoor-themed educational programs with multiple courses this weekend.

On Aug. 24, the institute is holding a “Passion for Pikas” field camp that will focus on pikas, exploring how the animal fits into the larger picture of shrinking alpine areas and threatened habitat. Participants will observe pika behavior and hear about scientific research into the small mammal.

Also on Aug. 24, the nonprofit is hosting a beginning watercolor landscape-painting course, followed by an intermediate course the following day. The beginner class is geared toward students with no previous experience in the medium.

The Glacier Institute has other courses scheduled into October covering a wide range of topics, including geology, biomes, forest landscape, birding and fall mushrooms. It also offers personalized educational outings, as well as multiple week-long Glacier Discovery Week trips with professional naturalists.

For more information, including a brochure with a full course schedule, visit www.glacierinstitute.org.