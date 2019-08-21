Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle House Opens in Kalispell

A new restaurant specializing in the Vietnamese noodle soup called pho opened in north Kalispell in late July.

The restaurant, called Pho 888 Vietnamese Noodle House, features a menu with 15 different pho options, as well bun vermicelli, rice bowls and other entrees such as lo mein, sweet and sour chicken and Bò Lúc Lac. It also has popular appetizers such as seafood wontons, egg rolls, summer rolls and pot stickers. Diners can eat there or order to go.

The owners are Thomas and Shannon Trinh. Thomas has long worked in the restaurant business at his father’s local eateries, Charlie Wongs and Saigon Garden.

The restaurant, located at 2385 Unit 4 Highway 93 N., held a grand opening on July 29. For more information, visit Pho 888’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pho888kalispell/ or call (406) 890-2488.