12:23 a.m. A whole bunch of youths were “hooting and hollering” at a party in Libby.

12:45 a.m. Five guys were throwing bottles in the middle of the road.

8 a.m. A man lost his guitar at the farmers market and wanted some help finding it.

12:52 p.m. Someone in Libby found a “couple of cats” that looked as if they needed a home.

2 p.m. A creepy van was parked on the corner.

2:20 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911.

2:29 p.m. A local man was worried about his daughter and her weed-growing boyfriend.

3:33 p.m. A woman was jumping into traffic in Kalispell.

5:10 p.m. A Kalispell woman’s daughter was “freaking out.”

5:12 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to complain about the eight or nine people living in the apartment above her. Apparently, they “talk and run around all night long.”

5:16 p.m. A Libby woman reported that the screen door was stolen right off the front of her house.

6:12 p.m. A fair worker disappeared. He was later found.

7:10 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he went to the fair with two friends. Upon their arrival, the two friends apparently turned on him and stole his wallet.

8:09 p.m. A man passed out drunk in the lobby of an area business.

8:19 p.m. A Kalispell woman apparently broke into an area apartment and started squatting. The owner of the apartment reported finding food and feces everywhere.

8:21 p.m. There was a drunk guy on a motorcycle.

9:47 p.m. A Libby man was upset that his neighbors were launching fireworks, some of which were hitting his house.

10:43 p.m. A white SUV was swerving all over the road.

10:57 p.m. A cat was stuck in a wheat mill.

11:23 p.m. A man on a ride at the fair pocket dialed 911.