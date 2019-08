When: Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3 p.m.

Where: Depot Park in Whitefish

More info: bigmtncommercial.org

Over 30 brewers are on tap for this annual event. Enjoy beer, cider and kombucha as well as delicious food trucks, all while supporting free public transportation in Whitefish. Head downtown for a great time. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.