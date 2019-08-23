Bat Tests Positive for Rabies in Glacier National Park

Glacier County Health Department officials confirmed a bat that scratched a park resident in the St. Mary area was rabid, according to an Aug. 23 press release.

The person is currently undergoing a series of rabies vaccinations. The incident marks the first known case of a rabid bat in Glacier National Park this year.

Typically, rabies does not cause large outbreaks in bat colonies and tends to be limited to a small number of individuals. Less than one percent of bats have rabies.

The positive detection prompted Glacier National Park officials along with partner county health agencies and National Park Service wildlife veterinarians to urge people to become aware of rabies risks, particularly in bats and skunks.

If a bat or skunk has had human contact, it’s vital to safely capture the animal and submit it for rabies testing. Without testing, it is impossible to tell if the animal is carrying rabies, and the exposed person should undergo a preventative series of rabies vaccinations for humans, according to the press release. There is no cure for rabies once a human contracts it.

People can take additional precautions by properly screening homes and seasonal cabins. Historic buildings with gaps, outbuildings, and other structures that are routinely left open are particularly susceptible to bats.

“Rabies is not something that most people think about on a regular basis,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow. “However, if you come into physical contact with a bat, it’s important to know that there are resources available to you and testing procedures you must follow to protect your health and that of your family.”

While bats do pose a small rabies risk in humans, they also play an important role in area ecosystems, eating a number of nighttime insects, including agricultural pests.

Living sustainably alongside bats can often be accomplished with the right tools and timing of mitigation measures. Most of the bat roosts in the St. Mary park area are maternity roosts and due to time of year, pups still cannot fly. Therefore, the park will seal any indoor roost spaces it discovers after bats have left in September.

This is a vulnerable population at a sensitive time of year. Little brown bats have been significantly impacted by white-nose syndrome in other parts of the country. Since bats typically only have one pup per year, survival of that pup is important for sustaining the population. White-nose syndrome is not yet in Montana, but it continues to spread across the country.

Public health and human safety is always the priority. The park also strives to protect the health of bats.

Taking responsible measures to exclude bats from buildings whenever possible, and seeking testing and/or treatment following an exposure are important steps to take when living alongside this species. Bat exclusion is an ongoing task in park buildings, many of which are older and are vacant for a significant portion of the year.

People exposed to a bat or skunk should be aware of testing protocols and call their county health department immediately for specific instructions. Glacier County Health Department can be reached at 406-873-2924. Flathead City-County Health Department can be reached at 406-751-8101.

In order to test a bat or a skunk for rabies the brain/head must be intact and must be refrigerated until sent for testing (do not freeze).

The public should always follow common rabies prevention tips: