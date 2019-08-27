New Salon in Downtown Kalispell

A downtown Kalispell salon that opened in January and welcomed a new stylist last month offers free haircuts once a month to homeless people and others who can’t afford them, in addition to its regular full-service lineup of haircuts, hair extensions, lash extensions, waxing, facials and more.

Cabello Vida is located at 412 1st Ave. W. Owner Jamie Tatum said stylist Lydia Pavliuk joined the salon in July, and she encourages prospective customers to call or stop by as the business is building its clientele.

The once-a-month free haircuts for those in need take place on the salon’s back patio. Tatum said Cabello Vida is also partnering with a new warming center that will soon open its doors. The salon’s stylists will cut hair in the warming center during the colder months.

Cabello Vida is open Monday through Saturday by appointment. Some walk-ins are possible when available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Jamieshairlife/.