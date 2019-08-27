This Seems Like a Bad Idea

1:20 a.m. Someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle.

3:17 a.m. A Libby man lost his gun.

10:34 a.m. A man fell off a roof.

10:57 a.m. A group of drunk guys were jumping in front of moving log trucks.

12:18 p.m. Someone keeps calling a Libby woman demanding that she give them $300.

3:30 p.m. Someone broke into a Libby home.

4:41 p.m. A Libby man wanted an officer to talk to his neighbor who never watches his dogs.

6:46 p.m. A Libby resident reported that a car with two kids inside it has been parked in front of their business for more than six hours.

7:41 p.m. A Libby man said his neighbor shot his cat. The man confronted his neighbor, who denied it, but he was reportedly holding a gun while he denied it.

9:50 p.m. Someone found an injured owl and they didn’t know what to do with it.