When: Aug. 29-31 and Sept. 5-7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bigfork Center for Performing Arts

More info: bigforksummerplayhouse.com

Enjoy three decades of some of the finest rock and roll music with an evening of staged hits from artists like the Spaniels, Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley, Chubby Check, The Beatles, Billy Joel and more (different than last summer’s lineup). All performed live on stage. Ticket prices vary and can be found online at bigforksummerplayhouse.com.