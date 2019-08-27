Voisin to Award Scholarship for Whitefish Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Team

Whitefish native and U.S. Olympic freeskier Maggie Voisin announced that she will offer a scholarship to cover an athlete’s fees for joining the Whitefish Mountain Resort Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Team.

The scholarship will also cover the cost of a season pass for the upcoming year. It will be awarded to one athlete, male or female, skier or snowboarder.

Voisin is a current member of the U.S. Freeski Team, a two-time Olympian and X Games gold medalist. She was born and raised in Whitefish and is an alumnus of the Whitefish Mountain Resort Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Team.

“I want to show kids that you can achieve your wildest dreams with passion, dedication, hard work, and gratitude,” she said in an Aug. 23 statement. “Also, and most importantly, always have fun!”

Voisin will award the scholarship to an athlete who, in a written essay, best portrays those traits in his or her skiing or snowboarding life. The press release notes that the scholarship is unique because traditional athletic scholarships are typically based on performance or financial need.

Applications will be accepted Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, with the winner to be announced by Voisin on Nov. 1. If the winner has already paid to join the team and/or purchased a season pass, those costs will be refunded.

Whitefish Freestyle Inc., the nonprofit partner to the resort’s freestyle team, will administer the scholarship. The organization notes that it does offer its own financial need-based scholarship program.

For questions or to receive an application, email whitefishfreestyle@yahoo.com.